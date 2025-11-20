Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $472.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

