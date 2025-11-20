Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 120.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

