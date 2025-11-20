Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE:TNL opened at $62.12 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,340. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $254,072.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,692 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,762 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 362.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 137,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

