Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 722 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

CRWD opened at $520.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of -437.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

