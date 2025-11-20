XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded XOMA Royalty from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded XOMA Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

XOMA Royalty Stock Performance

XOMA Royalty stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. XOMA Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $410.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.12.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). XOMA Royalty had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at XOMA Royalty

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $155,836.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,543.21. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XOMA Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XOMA Royalty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in XOMA Royalty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

