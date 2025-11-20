Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.