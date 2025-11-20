Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $258,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vistra by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

