Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $246.19.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

