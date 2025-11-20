Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,053 Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 280.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.5%

FSS opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

