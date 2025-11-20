Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to Strong Sell at Wells Fargo & Company

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.31.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $87.46 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $49,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,026,000 after acquiring an additional 369,244 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 811,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,973,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 194.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

