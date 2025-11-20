60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXTP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.79.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

