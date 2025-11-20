Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong-Buy Rating

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $267.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

