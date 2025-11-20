Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $49,122.80 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,733 shares in the company, valued at $759,678.20. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

