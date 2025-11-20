Philippe Katz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Philippe Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 185,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,941.10. The trade was a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $685.89 million, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KODK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 34,542.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 271,852 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

