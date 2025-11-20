Kenneth Williams Buys 24,000 Shares of Barton Gold (ASX:BGD) Stock

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Williams acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.
Barton Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Barton Gold Company Profile
