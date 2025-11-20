FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.02.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.52. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

