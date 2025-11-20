Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UFPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after buying an additional 797,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $74,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 209.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

