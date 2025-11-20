FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BHC Lifted by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,831.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.76. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global company that develops manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical medical device and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

