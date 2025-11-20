Insider Buying: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Buys $25,190.60 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Parrette acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.09 per share, with a total value of $25,190.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,463.33. This represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,800.00%.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Innospec by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,159.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

