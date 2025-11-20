Superior Plus FY2025 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst L. Konschuh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.
SPB opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 182.88%.
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.
