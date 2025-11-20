Range Resources FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

