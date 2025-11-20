Barrington Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VerifyMe in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

VRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

VerifyMe Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.46. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.00.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in VerifyMe by 30.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

