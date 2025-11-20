Progressive FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by William Blair

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.56 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $223.00 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Progressive by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,384,082,000 after buying an additional 6,045,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
