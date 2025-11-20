Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.27%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 427.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

