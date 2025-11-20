Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2025 – Janux Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Janux Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Janux Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Janux Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Janux Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Janux Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.