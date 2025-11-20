What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MAA FY2025 Earnings?

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.74. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,893,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,805,000 after buying an additional 1,040,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,966,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,777,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.39%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

