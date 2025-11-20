Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 71,295 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HG opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $480,586.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,521.84. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HG. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

