Empowered Funds LLC Buys 35,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,545.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $245.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

