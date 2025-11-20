Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $5,130,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 432,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 208,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance
Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $86.71.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
