Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 211,741 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,171,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nucor worth $3,778,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 420,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1%

NUE opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $158.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,133 shares of company stock worth $3,624,149 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

