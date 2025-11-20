Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $4,301,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,864,775. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.03, for a total transaction of $3,250,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,114,498.74. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,452 shares of company stock worth $144,553,806. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.16.

Carvana Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $329.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.14. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

