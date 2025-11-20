Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 859,062 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,920,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,028,000 after purchasing an additional 211,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,018,000 after purchasing an additional 307,557 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Zacks Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.