Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 105.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $217.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $97.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,807. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

