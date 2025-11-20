Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,200,011 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $5,212,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,221,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ KMB opened at $102.37 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

