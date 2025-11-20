Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $4,034,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $597.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

