Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.96 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $58,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,690.17. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

