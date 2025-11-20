Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,770.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 177,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,003.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 268,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $29.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $671,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,397.17. This trade represents a 88.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,577.22. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,444 shares of company stock worth $1,135,252 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

