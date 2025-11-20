Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 568 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 271.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $419.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.89. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

