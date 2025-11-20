Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $197.97 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

