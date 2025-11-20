1,101 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6%

AMT stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.52. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

