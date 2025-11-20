Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $460,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 308,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,590.07. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,388. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

