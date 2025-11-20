Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,467,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $5,444,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 39.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,578.84. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.