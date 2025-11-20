Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,265,390 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $4,965,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 56.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 122.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 92,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1%

MCHP stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

