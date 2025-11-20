Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equitable by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,786,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,536,000 after buying an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,498,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,443,000 after buying an additional 1,254,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,168,000 after acquiring an additional 615,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,912,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,191,056.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 136,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,941 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

