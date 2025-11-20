Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Position Lifted by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,735,000 after purchasing an additional 951,637 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 33.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,886,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,477,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 51.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after buying an additional 1,200,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,380,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 365.71%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

