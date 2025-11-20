Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $254,000 in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MTZ stock opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $224.03.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

