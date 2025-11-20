Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after purchasing an additional 336,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.8%

SPOT stock opened at $618.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

