Sean Patrick Buckley Sells 4,426 Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 4,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $59,131.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,230. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

MGNI stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Magnite by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

