Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.