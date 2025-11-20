Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KEP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

